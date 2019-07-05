Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Both Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 1.17 N/A -0.35 0.00 ePlus inc. 82 0.72 N/A 4.32 20.50

Demonstrates Ideanomics Inc. and ePlus inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ideanomics Inc. and ePlus inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -18% ePlus inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.4%

Volatility & Risk

Ideanomics Inc. has a 1.78 beta, while its volatility is 78.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ePlus inc. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ideanomics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, ePlus inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. ePlus inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ideanomics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ideanomics Inc. and ePlus inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.7% and 92.4%. About 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, ePlus inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. -0.59% -9.19% 42.37% -45.81% -43.05% 40.37% ePlus inc. -3.42% -4.45% 1.64% 8.51% 1.28% 24.38%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ePlus inc.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ideanomics Inc.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.