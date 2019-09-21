Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Both Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 2.10 N/A -0.12 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.50 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates Ideanomics Inc. and Castlight Health Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ideanomics Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Risk and Volatility

Ideanomics Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Castlight Health Inc.’s 1.42 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.9% of Castlight Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Castlight Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. has 58.76% stronger performance while Castlight Health Inc. has -25.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Ideanomics Inc. beats Castlight Health Inc.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.