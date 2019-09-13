Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 2.13 N/A -0.12 0.00 Avalara Inc. 69 16.79 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ideanomics Inc. and Avalara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ideanomics Inc. and Avalara Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ideanomics Inc. and Avalara Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avalara Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively Avalara Inc. has a consensus price target of $90.38, with potential upside of 25.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ideanomics Inc. and Avalara Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 71.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.2% of Avalara Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Avalara Inc.

Summary

Avalara Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.