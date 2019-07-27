Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 0.86 N/A -0.35 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 33 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ideanomics Inc. and Arco Platform Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ideanomics Inc. and Arco Platform Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -18% Arco Platform Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ideanomics Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Arco Platform Limited has a Current Ratio of 17.1 while its Quick Ratio is 16.8. Arco Platform Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ideanomics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ideanomics Inc. and Arco Platform Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Arco Platform Limited on the other hand boasts of a $46 consensus price target and a 2.77% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.7% of Ideanomics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Arco Platform Limited are owned by institutional investors. 48.02% are Ideanomics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.44% are Arco Platform Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. -0.59% -9.19% 42.37% -45.81% -43.05% 40.37% Arco Platform Limited -5.4% 9.52% 37.34% 72.24% 0% 65.46%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. was less bullish than Arco Platform Limited.

Summary

Arco Platform Limited beats Ideanomics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.