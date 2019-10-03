Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Contrasting side by side

Both Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 0.00 65.53M -0.12 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 33 0.03 1.10B 0.02 2341.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ideanomics Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 4,069,428,056.88% -7.6% -2.7% Uber Technologies Inc. 3,350,593,968.93% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ideanomics Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Competitively Uber Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $52.29, with potential upside of 75.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. shares and 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc. shares. Competitively, 10.8% are Uber Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. was more bullish than Uber Technologies Inc.

Summary

Uber Technologies Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.