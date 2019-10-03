Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Contrasting side by side

Both Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ideanomics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|65.53M
|-0.12
|0.00
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|33
|0.03
|1.10B
|0.02
|2341.11
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ideanomics Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ideanomics Inc.
|4,069,428,056.88%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|3,350,593,968.93%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ideanomics Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ideanomics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|0
|2
|5
|2.71
Competitively Uber Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $52.29, with potential upside of 75.94%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. shares and 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc. shares. Competitively, 10.8% are Uber Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ideanomics Inc.
|4.4%
|-26.64%
|33.8%
|62.39%
|-13.24%
|58.76%
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|-3.7%
|-4.81%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.37%
For the past year Ideanomics Inc. was more bullish than Uber Technologies Inc.
Summary
Uber Technologies Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.
