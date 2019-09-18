Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Comparison side by side

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ideanomics Inc.
|2
|2.18
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|4
|1.41
|N/A
|0.17
|20.47
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Ideanomics Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ideanomics Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Ideanomics Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 0%. Insiders held 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ideanomics Inc.
|4.4%
|-26.64%
|33.8%
|62.39%
|-13.24%
|58.76%
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|-3.33%
|-5.95%
|-28.1%
|0%
|0%
|-32.3%
For the past year Ideanomics Inc. has 58.76% stronger performance while Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has -32.3% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. beats Ideanomics Inc.
