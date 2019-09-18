Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Comparison side by side

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 2.18 N/A -0.12 0.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.41 N/A 0.17 20.47

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ideanomics Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ideanomics Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 0%. Insiders held 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. has 58.76% stronger performance while Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has -32.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. beats Ideanomics Inc.