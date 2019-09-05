Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) Contrasting side by side

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 2.06 N/A -0.12 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 96 12.06 N/A 0.76 134.86

In table 1 we can see Ideanomics Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Ideanomics Inc. has a beta of 2.42 and its 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1.7 beta and it is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ideanomics Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus price target of Paylocity Holding Corporation is $115, which is potential 8.21% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. shares and 66.6% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares. About 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. has weaker performance than Paylocity Holding Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Ideanomics Inc.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.