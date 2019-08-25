Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 1.99 N/A -0.12 0.00 NIC Inc. 17 3.84 N/A 0.81 22.34

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ideanomics Inc. and NIC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ideanomics Inc. and NIC Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.42 shows that Ideanomics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NIC Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ideanomics Inc. and NIC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NIC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, NIC Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 5.79%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. shares and 91% of NIC Inc. shares. Ideanomics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 48.02%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of NIC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. was more bullish than NIC Inc.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.