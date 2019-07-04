Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Comparing side by side

Since Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. 2 1.17 N/A -0.35 0.00 Model N Inc. 17 4.58 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ideanomics Inc. and Model N Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ideanomics Inc. and Model N Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -18% Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2%

Volatility & Risk

Ideanomics Inc.’s current beta is 1.78 and it happens to be 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Model N Inc.’s 0.53 beta is the reason why it is 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ideanomics Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Model N Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Ideanomics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Model N Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ideanomics Inc. and Model N Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Model N Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average price target and a 11.60% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.7% of Ideanomics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.5% of Model N Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.9% of Model N Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. -0.59% -9.19% 42.37% -45.81% -43.05% 40.37% Model N Inc. -1.04% 6.85% 12.46% 33.24% 10.7% 43.92%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. has weaker performance than Model N Inc.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.