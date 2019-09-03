Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Application Software company, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ideanomics Inc. has 3.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Ideanomics Inc. has 48.02% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Ideanomics Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.60% -2.70% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Ideanomics Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Ideanomics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

The potential upside of the rivals is 136.10%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ideanomics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Ideanomics Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Ideanomics Inc. has a beta of 2.42 and its 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ideanomics Inc.’s competitors are 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

Ideanomics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ideanomics Inc.’s competitors beat Ideanomics Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.