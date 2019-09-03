Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Application Software company, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Ideanomics Inc. has 3.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Ideanomics Inc. has 48.02% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Ideanomics Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ideanomics Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.60%
|-2.70%
|Industry Average
|7.81%
|38.75%
|7.77%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Ideanomics Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ideanomics Inc.
|N/A
|2
|0.00
|Industry Average
|29.48M
|377.72M
|289.71
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Ideanomics Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ideanomics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.23
|2.08
|3.01
|2.68
The potential upside of the rivals is 136.10%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ideanomics Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ideanomics Inc.
|4.4%
|-26.64%
|33.8%
|62.39%
|-13.24%
|58.76%
|Industry Average
|7.74%
|10.18%
|23.27%
|42.38%
|68.24%
|53.55%
For the past year Ideanomics Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.
Volatility & Risk
Ideanomics Inc. has a beta of 2.42 and its 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ideanomics Inc.’s competitors are 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.19 beta.
Dividends
Ideanomics Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Ideanomics Inc.’s competitors beat Ideanomics Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
