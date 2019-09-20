Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power Inc. 4 -10.95 N/A -0.28 0.00 Twin Disc Incorporated 14 0.56 N/A 1.37 8.80

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ideal Power Inc. and Twin Disc Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ideal Power Inc. and Twin Disc Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

Ideal Power Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Twin Disc Incorporated’s 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.97 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 19% of Ideal Power Inc. shares and 63.7% of Twin Disc Incorporated shares. 12.95% are Ideal Power Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Twin Disc Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideal Power Inc. 0.65% 11.49% -19.62% -3% -60.64% 38.34% Twin Disc Incorporated -5.7% -17.84% -36.34% -32.46% -52.7% -18.17%

For the past year Ideal Power Inc. has 38.34% stronger performance while Twin Disc Incorporated has -18.17% weaker performance.

Summary

Twin Disc Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.