Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.28 0.00 Taylor Devices Inc. 12 1.23 N/A 0.48 22.30

In table 1 we can see Ideal Power Inc. and Taylor Devices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ideal Power Inc. and Taylor Devices Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Taylor Devices Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.46 beta indicates that Ideal Power Inc. is 46.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Taylor Devices Inc. has a 0.64 beta which is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ideal Power Inc. and Taylor Devices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19% and 20.1%. Insiders held roughly 12.95% of Ideal Power Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Taylor Devices Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideal Power Inc. 0.65% 11.49% -19.62% -3% -60.64% 38.34% Taylor Devices Inc. -1.96% -6.11% -11.74% -12.88% 6.02% -11.74%

For the past year Ideal Power Inc. has 38.34% stronger performance while Taylor Devices Inc. has -11.74% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Taylor Devices Inc. beats Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.