Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

This is a contrast between Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power Inc. 4 -8.93 N/A -0.28 0.00 Rockwell Automation Inc. 168 2.60 N/A 9.10 17.66

Demonstrates Ideal Power Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.7% 16.8%

Volatility & Risk

Ideal Power Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.46 beta. Rockwell Automation Inc. has a 1.4 beta and it is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ideal Power Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Rockwell Automation Inc. is $182.33, which is potential 23.30% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 19% of Ideal Power Inc. shares and 79% of Rockwell Automation Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 12.95% of Ideal Power Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Rockwell Automation Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideal Power Inc. 0.65% 11.49% -19.62% -3% -60.64% 38.34% Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84%

For the past year Ideal Power Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc. beats Ideal Power Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.