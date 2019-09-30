Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

We are contrasting Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.28 0.00 Honeywell International Inc. 166 3.05 687.09M 8.85 19.49

In table 1 we can see Ideal Power Inc. and Honeywell International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Honeywell International Inc. 415,059,804.28% 38.4% 11.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.46 shows that Ideal Power Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Honeywell International Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ideal Power Inc. and Honeywell International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Honeywell International Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Honeywell International Inc. has a consensus price target of $189, with potential upside of 12.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19% of Ideal Power Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.5% of Honeywell International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ideal Power Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.95%. Comparatively, Honeywell International Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideal Power Inc. 0.65% 11.49% -19.62% -3% -60.64% 38.34% Honeywell International Inc. -0.86% -2.46% 0.89% 20.37% 14.79% 30.53%

For the past year Ideal Power Inc. was more bullish than Honeywell International Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Honeywell International Inc. beats Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers. The Home and Building Technologies segment provides products, software, solutions, and technologies that help homes owners, commercial building owners, and occupants, as well as electricity, gas, and water providers. The Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures advanced materials, process technologies, and automation solutions. The Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions to customers that enhance productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.