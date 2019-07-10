Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

This is a contrast between Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.21 0.00 3M Company 191 2.94 N/A 9.37 18.58

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ideal Power Inc. and 3M Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% -109.4% -86.4% 3M Company 0.00% 56.2% 15.1%

Volatility and Risk

Ideal Power Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.8 beta. 3M Company has a 1 beta and it is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ideal Power Inc. and 3M Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 3M Company 1 4 0 2.80

On the other hand, 3M Company’s potential upside is 9.11% and its average price target is $180.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.3% of Ideal Power Inc. shares and 69.2% of 3M Company shares. Ideal Power Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.95%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of 3M Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideal Power Inc. 2.08% -4.9% 17.58% -29.44% -67.93% 56.77% 3M Company -2.5% -19.33% -16.98% -13.42% -15.38% -8.62%

For the past year Ideal Power Inc. had bullish trend while 3M Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors 3M Company beats Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.