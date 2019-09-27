Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) Comparing side by side

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.28 0.00 Hillenbrand Inc. 29 1.02 61.51M 2.65 12.69

Table 1 demonstrates Ideal Power Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ideal Power Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hillenbrand Inc. 213,354,144.99% 20.1% 7.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.46 shows that Ideal Power Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Hillenbrand Inc. has a 1.25 beta which is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Ideal Power Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hillenbrand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Hillenbrand Inc.’s average target price is $48, while its potential upside is 54.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 19% of Ideal Power Inc. shares and 81.4% of Hillenbrand Inc. shares. Ideal Power Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.95%. Comparatively, 56.52% are Hillenbrand Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideal Power Inc. 0.65% 11.49% -19.62% -3% -60.64% 38.34% Hillenbrand Inc. -4.75% -15.12% -20.79% -21.34% -31.03% -11.18%

For the past year Ideal Power Inc. had bullish trend while Hillenbrand Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hillenbrand Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products. It provides compounding equipment comprising twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverters, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. In addition, it sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets; cremation caskets, containers, and urns; selection room display fixtures for funeral homes; personalization and memorialization products and services; and Web-based applications consisting of funeral planning, Website products, and back office software for licensed funeral homes to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. This segment develops and markets operational management software solutions for cemeteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.