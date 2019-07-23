Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) and Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Comparing side by side

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.21 0.00 Graco Inc. 48 5.05 N/A 1.99 24.59

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ideal Power Inc. and Graco Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ideal Power Inc. and Graco Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% -109.4% -86.4% Graco Inc. 0.00% 44.1% 22.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.8 beta means Ideal Power Inc.’s volatility is 80.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Graco Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Ideal Power Inc. and Graco Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Graco Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Graco Inc. is $46, which is potential -8.24% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ideal Power Inc. and Graco Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.3% and 86.2%. Insiders held 12.95% of Ideal Power Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Graco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideal Power Inc. 2.08% -4.9% 17.58% -29.44% -67.93% 56.77% Graco Inc. -4.4% -7.26% 7.5% 13.33% 7.1% 16.85%

For the past year Ideal Power Inc. was more bullish than Graco Inc.

Summary

Graco Inc. beats Ideal Power Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators. This segment also provides paint circulating and supply pumps; paint circulating advanced control systems; plural component coating proportioners; spare parts and accessories; and powder finishing products that coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema name. The Process segment offers pumps that move chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. This segment also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. The Contractor segment offers sprayers that apply paint and texture to walls, other structures, and ceilings; and highly viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.