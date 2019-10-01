Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) and Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power Inc. 4 0.00 1.08M -0.28 0.00 Crane Co. 78 1.09 51.04M 5.84 14.33

Table 1 highlights Ideal Power Inc. and Crane Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ideal Power Inc. and Crane Co.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power Inc. 28,728,752.69% 0% 0% Crane Co. 65,553,557.67% 22.1% 8.2%

Volatility & Risk

Ideal Power Inc.’s current beta is 1.46 and it happens to be 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Crane Co. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ideal Power Inc. and Crane Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Crane Co. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Crane Co.’s potential upside is 27.74% and its consensus price target is $103.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ideal Power Inc. and Crane Co. are owned by institutional investors at 19% and 71.8% respectively. 12.95% are Ideal Power Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Crane Co.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideal Power Inc. 0.65% 11.49% -19.62% -3% -60.64% 38.34% Crane Co. -3.11% -0.05% -1.53% 0.7% -5.2% 15.96%

For the past year Ideal Power Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Crane Co.

Summary

Crane Co. beats Ideal Power Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.