Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) Comparing side by side

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.21 0.00 Colfax Corporation 27 0.88 N/A 0.71 37.15

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% -109.4% -86.4% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

Ideal Power Inc. has a 1.8 beta, while its volatility is 80.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Colfax Corporation has a 1.6 beta and it is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ideal Power Inc. and Colfax Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Colfax Corporation 1 1 4 2.67

Colfax Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $34 average price target and a 19.34% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ideal Power Inc. and Colfax Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 9.3% and 84.1% respectively. 12.95% are Ideal Power Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.4% of Colfax Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideal Power Inc. 2.08% -4.9% 17.58% -29.44% -67.93% 56.77% Colfax Corporation -1.85% -12.95% 1.22% -5.7% -17.73% 26.75%

For the past year Ideal Power Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Colfax Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Colfax Corporation beats Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.