Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) and ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Comparing side by side

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) and ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power Inc. 4 -6.78 N/A -0.28 0.00 ABB Ltd 19 1.46 N/A 0.68 27.65

Table 1 highlights Ideal Power Inc. and ABB Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ideal Power Inc. and ABB Ltd’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ABB Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Ideal Power Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.46 beta. ABB Ltd’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19% of Ideal Power Inc. shares and 4.8% of ABB Ltd shares. Ideal Power Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ideal Power Inc. 0.65% 11.49% -19.62% -3% -60.64% 38.34% ABB Ltd -2.69% -6.98% -8.25% -2.89% -17.69% -1.1%

For the past year Ideal Power Inc. has 38.34% stronger performance while ABB Ltd has -1.1% weaker performance.

Summary

ABB Ltd beats Ideal Power Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, power grid, and industrial automation products for utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial customers worldwide. The company provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, low- and medium-voltage switchgears, switches, DIN rail components, and installation materials for building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. It also offers motors, generators, variable speed drives, robots and robotics, solar inverters, wind converters, rectifiers, and excitation systems, as well as power quality and protection solutions, electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure solutions, and components and subsystems for railways, and related services for discrete automation, process industries, transportation, and utilities. In addition, the company develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, automation products and solutions, and industry-specific application services for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, metals and minerals, marine and turbocharging, pulp and paper, chemical and pharmaceuticals, and power industries. Further, it manufactures and sells an array of high-voltage products, including switchgears, capacitors, and power transmission systems, as well as power, distribution, and traction transformers; and supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions for power generation, transmission, and distribution to utility, industry, transportation, and infrastructure customers. The company has a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.