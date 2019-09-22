IDACORP Inc. (IDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA) and Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP Inc. 103 4.04 N/A 4.51 22.62 Ellomay Capital Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 302.33

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of IDACORP Inc. and Ellomay Capital Ltd. Ellomay Capital Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than IDACORP Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. IDACORP Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Ellomay Capital Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 3.7% Ellomay Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0.8% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

IDACORP Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.28 beta. Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

IDACORP Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IDACORP Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.8% of IDACORP Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14% of Ellomay Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of IDACORP Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 69.8% of Ellomay Capital Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDACORP Inc. -0.08% 1.12% 3.28% 7.1% 9.35% 9.67% Ellomay Capital Ltd. 2.93% 26.83% 58.34% 56.06% 60.49% 66.24%

For the past year IDACORP Inc. has weaker performance than Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Summary

IDACORP Inc. beats Ellomay Capital Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines. Its principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation. The company, through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Italy and Spain. The company owns 16 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp and 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp. It also operates a bi-fuel power plant with an installed capacity of approximately 850 MWp in the vicinity of Ashkelon, Israel; and constructs pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel, as well as an anaerobic digestion facility in Goor, the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as NUR Macroprinters Ltd. and changed its name to Ellomay Capital Ltd. in April 2008. Ellomay Capital Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.