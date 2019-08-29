IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) Touches $109.41 High on Aug, 29; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Centene (CNC)

Among 4 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Centene has $7500 highest and $63 lowest target. $66.75’s average target is 45.49% above currents $45.88 stock price. Centene had 14 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 29 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7500 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. See Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) latest ratings:

The stock of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) reached all time high today, Aug, 29 and still has $117.07 target or 7.00% above today’s $109.41 share price. This indicates more upside for the $5.51 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $117.07 PT is reached, the company will be worth $385.98M more. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 52,331 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA)

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold Centene Corporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Gru Investment Limited Company has 38,004 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Chesley Taft Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rudman Errol M invested 9.12% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Osborne Prtnrs Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 194,180 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 14,426 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 10,150 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bloom Tree Prtn Limited Company has 4.74% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 819,965 shares. Northeast Consultants holds 6,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cornerstone Inc has 0.53% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Conning Incorporated holds 6,730 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.01 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 661,306 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Pointstate Capital L P invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

The stock increased 1.24% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.88. About 864,931 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.98 billion. It operates through two divisions, Managed Care and Specialty Services. It has a 15.1 P/E ratio. The Managed Care segment offers Medicaid and Medicaid-related health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State childrenÂ’s health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual-eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. had bought 2,850 shares worth $151,022 on Friday, July 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold IDACORP, Inc. shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Holdg Group Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 240,245 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability owns 22,173 shares. 700 are held by Reilly Ltd Liability Corporation. Sei Com has invested 0% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Of Vermont holds 506 shares. Regions Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 42,000 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Inc holds 2,158 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Management holds 0.01% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) or 4,908 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 26,792 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 33,772 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.07% or 13,500 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.22% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Walleye Trading Llc has 11,491 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 4,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.51 billion. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. It has a 24.64 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines.

