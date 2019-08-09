IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) Touches $104.72 High on Aug, 9; Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

Eagle Bancorp Inc (EGBN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.26, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 82 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 66 sold and decreased their holdings in Eagle Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 25.69 million shares, down from 26.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Eagle Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 49 Increased: 63 New Position: 19.

The stock of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) reached all time high today, Aug, 9 and still has $113.10 target or 8.00% above today’s $104.72 share price. This indicates more upside for the $5.28B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $113.10 PT is reached, the company will be worth $422.08 million more. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $104.72. About 46,862 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.28 billion. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. It has a 23.59 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits. It has a 9.06 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; residential mortgage loans; and real estate secured loans.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc holds 3.25% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. for 8,945 shares.

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 6.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.13 per share. EGBN’s profit will be $36.62 million for 9.30 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.85% negative EPS growth.