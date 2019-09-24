IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) Reaches $112.18 52-Week High; Yext (YEXT) Sellers Decreased By 0.29% Their Shorts

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) had a decrease of 0.29% in short interest. YEXT’s SI was 5.48M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.29% from 5.49M shares previously. With 798,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)’s short sellers to cover YEXT’s short positions. The SI to Yext Inc’s float is 9.94%. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 188,601 shares traded. Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has declined 4.85% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YEXT News: 22/05/2018 – Yext Spring ’18 Release, Including 15 New Knowledge Assistant Skills, Now Available for General Access; 08/03/2018 – Yext 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 – Yext Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 13c; 08/05/2018 – Steve Cakebread, Yext’s Chief Financial Officer, to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 28/03/2018 – Yext Releases Patient Voice Search Behavior Survey Revealing New Insights on the Impact of Voice Search on the Healthcare Indus; 28/03/2018 – Yext Releases Patient Voice Search Behavior Survey Revealing New Insights on the Impact of Voice Search on the Healthcare Industry; 08/03/2018 – YEXT INC YEXT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $-0.46, REV VIEW $225.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Yext 4Q Rev $48M Vs. $48M; 30/04/2018 – Yext Inc. Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Yext Knowledge Assistant Learns 15 New Skills with Spring ’18 Release

The stock of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) hit a new 52-week high and has $120.03 target or 7.00% above today’s $112.18 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $5.65 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $120.03 price target is reached, the company will be worth $395.78M more. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $112.18. About 52,970 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.65 billion. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. It has a 25.27 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines.

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.91 EPS, down 5.45% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.02 per share. IDA’s profit will be $96.27 million for 14.68 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. The firm offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides global Knowledge Engine, which powers its listings, pages and reviews features.

