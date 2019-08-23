IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) Reaches $108.92 52-Week High; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Last Week

The stock of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) hit a new 52-week high and has $113.28 target or 4.00% above today’s $108.92 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $5.57 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $113.28 price target is reached, the company will be worth $222.76 million more. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $108.92. About 44,770 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25

Among 7 analysts covering Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Chesapeake Energy has $4.5 highest and $1.6 lowest target. $3.17’s average target is 108.55% above currents $1.52 stock price. Chesapeake Energy had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 28 to “Overweight”. The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. UBS maintained the shares of CHK in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Sell” rating. Citigroup maintained Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, March 5. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, April 12 report. See Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $2.7500 Upgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell New Target: $1.6 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $2.75 New Target: $2.5 Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $4.5 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $4.5 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $2.5 New Target: $3.5 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Hold New Target: $3 Maintain

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. 5.91M shares were sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C., worth $19.47 million. Shares for $100,625 were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR. Lawler Robert D. had bought 50,000 shares worth $100,995 on Friday, May 24. $98,010 worth of stock was bought by WEBB JAMES R on Tuesday, May 28.

The stock decreased 5.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.52. About 19.90 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Rev $2.49B; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Taylor: Rep. Taylor Defends Chesapeake Bay Funding in Spending Bill; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CEO DOUG LAWLER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Chesapeake Bayhawks pitch scaled-back plan for Crownsville Hospital Center site; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Chesapeake Energy To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – EXPECT SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF UNRECOVERED COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE IN SUBSEQUENT QUARTERS; 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CHK.N CEO SAYS KNOWS NEED TO IMPROVE COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET, BUT WON’T SELL ASSETS WITHOUT GETTING GOOD VALUE; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Chesapeake Bay, between Sandy Point and Kent Island, MD; 14/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Llc reported 150,058 shares stake. Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory Serv Inc has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Utd Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 73,972 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs Com owns 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 95,472 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 38,823 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc stated it has 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Archford Strategies Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 100 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation invested in 19,918 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Barclays Pcl invested in 0.01% or 3.08M shares. Parsons Cap Ri has 62,766 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 164,647 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Stelac Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Ftb Advisors reported 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.47 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.57 billion. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. It has a 24.53 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines.