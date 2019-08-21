IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) Reaches $107.81 52-Week High; Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II (MUJ) Has 0.6 Sentiment

The stock of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) hit a new 52-week high and has $113.20 target or 5.00% above today’s $107.81 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $5.51 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. If the $113.20 price target is reached, the company will be worth $275.60 million more. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $107.81. About 14,213 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c

Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Inc (MUJ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.90, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 9 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 15 sold and reduced stock positions in Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 3.21 million shares, down from 3.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 1.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.51 billion. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. It has a 24.28 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold IDACORP, Inc. shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 65,586 shares in its portfolio. Natixis owns 0% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 2,193 shares. Tributary Cap Limited Liability Company owns 2.04% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 282,161 shares. 20,115 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Hsbc Holdg Plc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Raymond James & Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 4,426 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 4,170 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 198,148 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.05% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 358,606 shares. Ajo L P has invested 0.04% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). First Citizens Bancorporation And owns 2,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 29,793 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.05% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Vanguard Group Inc invested in 5.71M shares or 0.02% of the stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $436.33 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 29.71 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 5,820 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. for 215,818 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 945,549 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.2% invested in the company for 457,225 shares. The New York-based Edge Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 44,829 shares.