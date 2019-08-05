IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) Reaches $103.21 After 5.00% Up Move; FIERA CAP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (FRRPF) Shorts Decreased By 71.65%

The stock of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.36% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $103.21. About 106,836 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares DividendThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $5.20 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $108.37 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:IDA worth $260.00M more.

FIERA CAP CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had a decrease of 71.65% in short interest. FRRPF’s SI was 11,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 71.65% from 39,500 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 22 days are for FIERA CAP CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)’s short sellers to cover FRRPF’s short positions. It closed at $8.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold IDACORP, Inc. shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Citadel Ltd Co holds 22,173 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smithfield reported 130 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The has invested 0.01% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 17,980 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 1,747 shares. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 17,813 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 130,995 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commerce Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Hilton Mgmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 1,024 shares. 13,600 were accumulated by Quantbot Technologies L P. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 504,734 shares. Tompkins invested in 0% or 100 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 130 shares. D E Shaw Inc has 0% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.20 billion. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. It has a 23.25 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $841.16 million. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It currently has negative earnings. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.