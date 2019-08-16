IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) Is At $108.09 Formed Wedge; 4 Analysts Bullish Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG)

Among 8 analysts covering Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Compass Group PLC has GBX 2100 highest and GBX 1645 lowest target. GBX 1848.13’s average target is -9.45% below currents GBX 2041 stock price. Compass Group PLC had 20 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating given on Friday, June 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Friday, March 29 with “Buy”. Jefferies downgraded Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and GBX 1670 target. On Thursday, July 4 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight”. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of CPG in report on Thursday, March 21 to “Sell” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 2100 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. Oddo & Cie maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 1645 target in Thursday, May 16 report. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Barclays Capital downgraded Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) on Monday, April 15 to “Equal Weight” rating. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. See Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1730.00 New Target: GBX 2100.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1915.00 New Target: GBX 1970.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1910.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2240.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1910.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1850.00 New Target: GBX 1915.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1910.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 1750.00 New Target: GBX 1800.00 Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1690.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Upgrade

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services firm in North America, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of 32.38 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s foodservice solutions include free-flow restaurants, formal dining, grab and go deli, and cafÃ© outlets, as well as hospitality services and vending; and support services comprise cleaning, building activities and maintenance, business and office, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management, and security services. It has a 27.66 P/E ratio. It serves business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors.