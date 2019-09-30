IDACORP Inc. (IDA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

IDACORP Inc. (NYSE:IDA) is a company in the Electric Utilities industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of IDACORP Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.06% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has IDACORP Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP Inc. 45,860,047.63% 9.90% 3.70% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares IDACORP Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP Inc. 50.07M 109 22.62 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

IDACORP Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio IDACORP Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for IDACORP Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.43 1.78 1.54 2.22

The peers have a potential upside of 56.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IDACORP Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDACORP Inc. -0.08% 1.12% 3.28% 7.1% 9.35% 9.67% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year IDACORP Inc. has weaker performance than IDACORP Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

IDACORP Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, IDACORP Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. IDACORP Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IDACORP Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

IDACORP Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.28. Competitively, IDACORP Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.40 which is 60.18% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

IDACORP Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

IDACORP Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors IDACORP Inc.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines. Its principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation. The company, through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.