Idacorp (IDA) Stake Lifted by Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc; Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Lifted Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Holding

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 188.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 11,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,331 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 6,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $104.02. About 352,724 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 14.26% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 274.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,080 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $91.05. About 257,911 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Net $153M; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Healey Has Been Diagnosed With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 10/04/2018 – AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $65 MLN UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 AMG/Parade Announces Retirement Of Newspaper Relations Group Executive And Successor Appointment; 29/05/2018 – AMG DOESN’T EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 25/04/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Schedule for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold IDA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability owns 700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,965 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 8.30M shares. Copper Rock Capital Prns Ltd invested in 248,382 shares. The Michigan-based Lvm Cap Mgmt Mi has invested 2.05% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Kbc Grp Inc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 25,417 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Prudential Financial stated it has 68,623 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Lc holds 100,358 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Geode Llc holds 0.02% or 592,817 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Com Ltd Com holds 30,696 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Blmbg Barclays Inv Grd Flt Rt Etf (FLRN) by 29,845 shares to 11,040 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 54,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,095 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

