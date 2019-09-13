Idacorp (IDA) Shareholder New York State Common Retirement Fund Lifted Position by $3.57 Million; As Gamestop (Put) (GME) Market Valuation Declined, Ubs Oconnor Has Upped Its Position

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Gamestop (Put) (GME) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $730.00 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Gamestop (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.1749 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4051. About 4.52 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 28/03/2018 – GameStop 4Q Loss $105.9M; 05/03/2018 A Statement from Mike Mauler, GameStop CEO; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP NAMES DANIEL A. DEMATTEO AS INTERIM CEO, RESIGNATION; 28/03/2018 – GameStop: Global Same Store Sales Up 12.2% for the Qtr; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler Resigns for Personal Reasons; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CEO MICHAEL K. MAULER RESIGNS FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 26/03/2018 – GameStop Earnings: The New CEO Has Plenty to Do — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 12.2%; 29/05/2018 – Nintendo News: Legendary New Nintendo 2DS XL System Coming Exclusively to GameStop Stores on July 2; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP QTRLY TOTAL GLOBAL SALES INCREASED 15.0% TO $3.50 BLN

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 35,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The institutional investor held 163,147 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.39 million, up from 127,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $109.19. About 115,313 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold IDA shares while 94 reduced holdings.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) by 304,425 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $38.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 235,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.43M shares, and cut its stake in Barclay Plc (NYSE:BCS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold GME shares while 44 reduced holdings.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $3846.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify by 4,589 shares to 1,625 shares, valued at $488.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United S (Put) (USO) by 290,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 710,000 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS).