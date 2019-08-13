Idacorp (IDA) Market Value Rose While Cambiar Investors Decreased Holding by $1.19 Million; Ashmore Group Plc Increases Holding in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB)

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 475,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25M, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.81. About 326,283 shares traded or 28.20% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 27.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 12,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The institutional investor held 32,423 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, down from 44,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 239,732 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN) by 3.17 million shares to 25.37M shares, valued at $117.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 153,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 28,077 shares to 58,544 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 89,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,464 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (NYSE:ASR).