Idacorp (IDA) Holder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Lowered Its Stake by $5.97 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Csx Com (CSX) Valuation Declined, Harvest Capital Management Lifted Position

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 60,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The institutional investor held 156,914 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.62 million, down from 217,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $103.24. About 101,964 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $65.17. About 3.96M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 46,805 shares to 163,691 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold IDA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Texas Yale has invested 0.26% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Gotham Asset Ltd Llc owns 5,114 shares. Qs Investors Lc invested in 0.04% or 39,609 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 5,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) or 183,117 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited reported 60,068 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Hillsdale Inv invested in 45 shares. Principal Fin holds 221,372 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 22,173 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 20,957 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancshares Trust has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0.09% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). California Pub Employees Retirement owns 0.15% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 1.60M shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 215,256 shares. Moreover, Everett Harris & Ca has 0.02% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.21% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Burt Wealth Advisors invested 0.3% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Charter Trust, New Hampshire-based fund reported 35,379 shares. Australia-based Amp Investors Ltd has invested 0.18% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Homrich Berg holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 8,241 shares. Founders Capital Ltd Liability holds 166,297 shares or 4.56% of its portfolio. Peoples Financial Corp has 3,200 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 10,223 shares. Mcf Advsr Llc reported 2,366 shares. Invesco has 0.36% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 14.16 million shares.

