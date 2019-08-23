Idacorp (IDA) Holder Bluemountain Capital Management Has Upped Position; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $344,581 as Stock Price Declined

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 477.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 49,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The hedge fund held 60,068 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, up from 10,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $108.86. About 60,927 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 141,978 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.85 million, down from 144,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $127.62. About 5.33M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.95 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 121,020 shares to 371,642 shares, valued at $16.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM).

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 33,016 shares to 18,615 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 52,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,614 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

