Idacorp (IDA) Holder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Upped Holding by $351,600 as Valuation Rose; Royal Bk Scotland Group Plc (RBS) Shares Declined While Nwq Investment Management Company Raised Position

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 84.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 3,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The institutional investor held 7,686 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $772,000, up from 4,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $111.19. About 247,703 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Royal Bk Scotland Group Plc (RBS) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 128,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.31M, up from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Royal Bk Scotland Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 4.16 million shares traded or 319.90% up from the average. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) has declined 20.30% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RBS News: 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Head of agency managing Britain’s RBS stake sale to quit; 27/03/2018 – RBS TO BUY FREEAGENT FOR 120P IN CASH/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Scotland Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson Resigns; 30/05/2018 – RBS chief financial officer to leave state-owned lender; 27/04/2018 – RBS: Investors Scorned Have Reason to Look Again–Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – RBS RESOLUTION FOR SHAREHOLDER COMMITTEE NOT PASSED; 28/05/2018 – UK Government Eyes Multibillion-Pound RBS Stake Sale -Sky News; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns RBS Final Ratings, Upgrades NatWest Bank’s IDR; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: TIMES STORY ON FCA’S BAILEY ON RBS REPORTED FEB. 10; 24/04/2018 – RBS Sets Target of Switching One Million Customers to Online-Only Bank -Forbes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold IDA shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 36.73 million shares or 2.78% less from 37.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc has 0.05% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 20,378 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company accumulated 42,000 shares. 34,635 are held by Federated Pa. International Group owns 98,438 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Advisory Services Network Lc has invested 0% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Moreover, Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 62,766 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Moreover, Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 94,408 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 98,933 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 3,943 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 8,700 shares.

More notable recent IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “IDACORP, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results, Affirms 2019 Earnings Guidance – PRNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IDACORP, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results, Increases 2019 Earnings Guidance – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “IDACORP, Inc. Appoints Richard J. Dahl as Board Chair – PRNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IDACORP Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release & Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 48,853 shares to 10,205 shares, valued at $458,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 33,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,700 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

More notable recent The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “RBS Or Barclays: Who’s Better? – Forbes” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Royal Bank of Scotland goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Royal Bank of Scotland moves to speed up reprivatization – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Royal Bank Of Scotland: Avoid This Mess – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Cap Inc New by 121,545 shares to 6.49M shares, valued at $32.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 4,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,027 shares, and cut its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING).