ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical Inc. 220 2.52 N/A 2.57 99.00 Lakeland Industries Inc. 11 0.95 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ICU Medical Inc. and Lakeland Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ICU Medical Inc. and Lakeland Industries Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 3.5% Lakeland Industries Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.9%

Volatility & Risk

ICU Medical Inc. has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Lakeland Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 0.57 beta which makes it 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ICU Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Lakeland Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Lakeland Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ICU Medical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.8% of ICU Medical Inc. shares and 63% of Lakeland Industries Inc. shares. ICU Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Lakeland Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICU Medical Inc. 0.38% 1.58% 12.83% 5.89% -10.38% 10.8% Lakeland Industries Inc. 6.77% -3.16% -13.19% -5.88% -20.52% 2.78%

For the past year ICU Medical Inc. has stronger performance than Lakeland Industries Inc.

Summary

ICU Medical Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Lakeland Industries Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors. It also provides critical care products that are used to monitor signs, as well as physiological functions of organ systems. The companyÂ’s critical care products comprises hemodynamic monitoring systems and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems, as well as sensing catheters, Lopez Valve, and cables and accessories for hemodynamic monitoring. In addition, it offers a line of oncology products, which are used to prepare and deliver hazardous medications for use in chemotherapy, such as ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices and components, and Diana hazardous drug compounding systems. The company sells its products to medical product manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.