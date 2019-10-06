ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical Inc. 160 1.25 19.19M 2.57 99.00 Biomerica Inc. 3 0.00 7.59M -0.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see ICU Medical Inc. and Biomerica Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical Inc. 11,989,254.03% 4.3% 3.5% Biomerica Inc. 251,075,090.97% -54.3% -44.2%

Volatility & Risk

ICU Medical Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.79. Biomerica Inc.’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

ICU Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Biomerica Inc. are 3.9 and 2 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ICU Medical Inc. and Biomerica Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.8% and 1.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of ICU Medical Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Biomerica Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICU Medical Inc. 0.38% 1.58% 12.83% 5.89% -10.38% 10.8% Biomerica Inc. 16.89% 33.55% 50.85% 32.31% -7.84% 107.65%

For the past year ICU Medical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Biomerica Inc.

Summary

ICU Medical Inc. beats Biomerica Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors. It also provides critical care products that are used to monitor signs, as well as physiological functions of organ systems. The companyÂ’s critical care products comprises hemodynamic monitoring systems and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems, as well as sensing catheters, Lopez Valve, and cables and accessories for hemodynamic monitoring. In addition, it offers a line of oncology products, which are used to prepare and deliver hazardous medications for use in chemotherapy, such as ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices and components, and Diana hazardous drug compounding systems. The company sells its products to medical product manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.