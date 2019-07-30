ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) and BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical Inc. 238 3.85 N/A 1.36 165.76 BioLife Solutions Inc. 17 16.96 N/A 0.13 137.27

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ICU Medical Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc. BioLife Solutions Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ICU Medical Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. ICU Medical Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of BioLife Solutions Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 5.6% BioLife Solutions Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

ICU Medical Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.66. BioLife Solutions Inc. has a 1.6 beta and it is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ICU Medical Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, BioLife Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.4 while its Quick Ratio is 17.6. BioLife Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ICU Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ICU Medical Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioLife Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ICU Medical Inc. has an average target price of $300, and a 18.27% upside potential. BioLife Solutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a 13.57% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, ICU Medical Inc. is looking more favorable than BioLife Solutions Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ICU Medical Inc. and BioLife Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.7% and 43.1% respectively. Insiders owned 2.3% of ICU Medical Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3% of BioLife Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICU Medical Inc. -4.25% -4.01% -9.94% -2.91% -16.67% -1.9% BioLife Solutions Inc. 3.54% 0.17% 7.4% 26.04% 103.83% 46.05%

For the past year ICU Medical Inc. had bearish trend while BioLife Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ICU Medical Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors BioLife Solutions Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors. It also provides critical care products that are used to monitor signs, as well as physiological functions of organ systems. The companyÂ’s critical care products comprises hemodynamic monitoring systems and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems, as well as sensing catheters, Lopez Valve, and cables and accessories for hemodynamic monitoring. In addition, it offers a line of oncology products, which are used to prepare and deliver hazardous medications for use in chemotherapy, such as ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices and components, and Diana hazardous drug compounding systems. The company sells its products to medical product manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. The company offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing. It also provides BloodStor freeze media products, such as BloodStor 55-5 and BloodStor 100 for cryopreservation of stem and other cells isolated from umbilical cord and peripheral blood, and bone marrow; and cell thawing media, which offers Dextran and saline for washing cryopreserved cells and tissues to dilute or remove cryoprotectants. In addition, the company provides custom product formulation and packaging services; contract aseptic manufacturing formulation, fill, and finish services of liquid media products; and precision thermal packaging products and cloud-hosted Web applications. It markets its products to the regenerative medicine, bio-banking, drug discovery markets, comprising hospital-based stem cell transplant centers, pharmaceutical companies, cord blood and adult stem cell banks, hair transplant centers, and suppliers of cells to the drug discovery, toxicology testing, and diagnostic markets. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.