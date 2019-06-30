ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical Inc. 234 3.82 N/A 1.36 165.76 Akers Biosciences Inc. 1 2.85 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights ICU Medical Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ICU Medical Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 5.6% Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -100.3%

Risk & Volatility

ICU Medical Inc. has a 0.66 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Akers Biosciences Inc.’s 195.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.95 beta.

Liquidity

ICU Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Akers Biosciences Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. ICU Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akers Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ICU Medical Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akers Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ICU Medical Inc. has a 19.09% upside potential and an average target price of $300.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.7% of ICU Medical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.7% of Akers Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are ICU Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Akers Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICU Medical Inc. -4.25% -4.01% -9.94% -2.91% -16.67% -1.9% Akers Biosciences Inc. -1.36% -7.5% -19.57% -68.27% -78.54% -33.45%

For the past year ICU Medical Inc. was less bearish than Akers Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors ICU Medical Inc. beats Akers Biosciences Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors. It also provides critical care products that are used to monitor signs, as well as physiological functions of organ systems. The companyÂ’s critical care products comprises hemodynamic monitoring systems and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems, as well as sensing catheters, Lopez Valve, and cables and accessories for hemodynamic monitoring. In addition, it offers a line of oncology products, which are used to prepare and deliver hazardous medications for use in chemotherapy, such as ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices and components, and Diana hazardous drug compounding systems. The company sells its products to medical product manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.