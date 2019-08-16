ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) Reaches $165.45 After 3.00% Down Move; Axa Increased Service Intl (SCI) Stake

Axa increased Service Corp Intl (SCI) stake by 10.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axa acquired 14,739 shares as Service Corp Intl (SCI)’s stock rose 11.56%. The Axa holds 160,505 shares with $6.44M value, up from 145,766 last quarter. Service Corp Intl now has $8.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 276,449 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – WEI RAN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation’s 2017 Social Responsibility Report Demonstrates Commitment to Members and Communities in

The stock of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $165.45. About 88,878 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INCThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $3.42 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $160.49 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ICUI worth $102.57 million less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Ltd has invested 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Homrich And Berg, Georgia-based fund reported 5,298 shares. Sarasin And Partners Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.56 million shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 53,631 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Zacks Investment Mgmt owns 47,361 shares. Principal Financial has invested 0.03% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 1,484 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 520,010 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 500 shares. Gw Henssler has 9,051 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.3% or 925,708 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lc owns 0.23% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 575,945 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 36,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company reported 48,200 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Service Corp Intl has $5400 highest and $49 lowest target. $51.50’s average target is 7.88% above currents $47.74 stock price. Service Corp Intl had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. Oppenheimer maintained Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) ROE Of 26%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Service Corporation International Announces Schedule For Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Axa decreased Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 14,608 shares to 323,219 valued at $100.42 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) stake by 42,228 shares and now owns 148,891 shares. Novanta Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ICUI, CBM, ARLO – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/08/2019: AVDR,GKOS,PTLA,ICUI – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ICU Medical (ICUI) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.42 billion. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. It has a 76.67 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ICU Medical, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment reported 12,950 shares. Comm Comml Bank accumulated 0.03% or 11,687 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 400 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 31,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.12% or 326,635 shares. Redmile Gp Incorporated Ltd Co holds 51,721 shares. 167,758 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Na. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Co has invested 0.37% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Hussman Strategic Advsrs accumulated 0.29% or 5,000 shares. 224,023 are held by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Lc. Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Envestnet Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 21,258 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De has 68,663 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9,103 were accumulated by Us State Bank De. Rbf Cap Ltd has 0.03% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 1,000 shares.