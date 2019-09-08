ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Comparison side by side

Both ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) and ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical Inc. 227 2.52 N/A 2.57 99.00 ResMed Inc. 115 7.68 N/A 3.16 40.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ICU Medical Inc. and ResMed Inc. ResMed Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ICU Medical Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. ICU Medical Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ICU Medical Inc. and ResMed Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 3.5% ResMed Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 12.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.79 beta means ICU Medical Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. ResMed Inc.’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ICU Medical Inc. are 3.9 and 2.5. Competitively, ResMed Inc. has 2.4 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. ICU Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ResMed Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ICU Medical Inc. and ResMed Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ResMed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively ResMed Inc. has a consensus target price of $140, with potential downside of -0.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.8% of ICU Medical Inc. shares and 71.5% of ResMed Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of ICU Medical Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are ResMed Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICU Medical Inc. 0.38% 1.58% 12.83% 5.89% -10.38% 10.8% ResMed Inc. 2.58% 3.99% 23.22% 37.29% 22.98% 13.02%

For the past year ICU Medical Inc. was less bullish than ResMed Inc.

Summary

ResMed Inc. beats ICU Medical Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors. It also provides critical care products that are used to monitor signs, as well as physiological functions of organ systems. The companyÂ’s critical care products comprises hemodynamic monitoring systems and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems, as well as sensing catheters, Lopez Valve, and cables and accessories for hemodynamic monitoring. In addition, it offers a line of oncology products, which are used to prepare and deliver hazardous medications for use in chemotherapy, such as ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices and components, and Diana hazardous drug compounding systems. The company sells its products to medical product manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.