ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) and Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical Inc. 237 3.85 N/A 1.36 165.76 Insulet Corporation 98 12.29 N/A 0.22 481.90

Demonstrates ICU Medical Inc. and Insulet Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Insulet Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ICU Medical Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. ICU Medical Inc. is presently more affordable than Insulet Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ICU Medical Inc. and Insulet Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 5.6% Insulet Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

ICU Medical Inc. has a beta of 0.66 and its 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Insulet Corporation’s 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

ICU Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Insulet Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Insulet Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ICU Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ICU Medical Inc. and Insulet Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Insulet Corporation 0 3 4 2.57

ICU Medical Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.35% and an $300 average price target. Meanwhile, Insulet Corporation’s average price target is $113.57, while its potential downside is -8.09%. Based on the data shown earlier, ICU Medical Inc. is looking more favorable than Insulet Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.7% of ICU Medical Inc. shares and 98.5% of Insulet Corporation shares. 2.3% are ICU Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Insulet Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICU Medical Inc. -4.25% -4.01% -9.94% -2.91% -16.67% -1.9% Insulet Corporation 1.25% 13.85% 22.52% 18.82% 19.34% 31.23%

For the past year ICU Medical Inc. has -1.9% weaker performance while Insulet Corporation has 31.23% stronger performance.

Summary

ICU Medical Inc. beats Insulet Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors. It also provides critical care products that are used to monitor signs, as well as physiological functions of organ systems. The companyÂ’s critical care products comprises hemodynamic monitoring systems and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems, as well as sensing catheters, Lopez Valve, and cables and accessories for hemodynamic monitoring. In addition, it offers a line of oncology products, which are used to prepare and deliver hazardous medications for use in chemotherapy, such as ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices and components, and Diana hazardous drug compounding systems. The company sells its products to medical product manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Insulet Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of the OmniPod, an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across various therapeutic areas. The company sells and markets its Omnipod System through a combination of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.