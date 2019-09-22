ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Comparison side by side

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical Inc. 220 2.52 N/A 2.57 99.00 Hologic Inc. 48 4.03 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ICU Medical Inc. and Hologic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ICU Medical Inc. and Hologic Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 3.5% Hologic Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.2%

Risk & Volatility

ICU Medical Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.79 beta. Hologic Inc. has a 0.74 beta and it is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ICU Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Hologic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1 Quick Ratio. ICU Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hologic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ICU Medical Inc. and Hologic Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hologic Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Hologic Inc.’s consensus target price is $50, while its potential upside is 0.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.8% of ICU Medical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.1% of Hologic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of ICU Medical Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Hologic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICU Medical Inc. 0.38% 1.58% 12.83% 5.89% -10.38% 10.8% Hologic Inc. 3.66% 6.26% 11.39% 13.86% 19.41% 24.7%

For the past year ICU Medical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Hologic Inc.

Summary

ICU Medical Inc. beats Hologic Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors. It also provides critical care products that are used to monitor signs, as well as physiological functions of organ systems. The companyÂ’s critical care products comprises hemodynamic monitoring systems and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems, as well as sensing catheters, Lopez Valve, and cables and accessories for hemodynamic monitoring. In addition, it offers a line of oncology products, which are used to prepare and deliver hazardous medications for use in chemotherapy, such as ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices and components, and Diana hazardous drug compounding systems. The company sells its products to medical product manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.