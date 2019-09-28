ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) and Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Contrasting side by side

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical Inc. 162 1.25 19.19M 2.57 99.00 Daxor Corporation 9 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ICU Medical Inc. and Daxor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical Inc. 11,858,855.52% 4.3% 3.5% Daxor Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -4.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.79 beta indicates that ICU Medical Inc. is 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Daxor Corporation’s -0.52 beta is the reason why it is 152.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ICU Medical Inc. and Daxor Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.8% and 4%. ICU Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Daxor Corporation has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ICU Medical Inc. 0.38% 1.58% 12.83% 5.89% -10.38% 10.8% Daxor Corporation 14.54% 18.7% -3.38% -43.41% 60.63% 11.46%

For the past year ICU Medical Inc. was less bullish than Daxor Corporation.

Summary

ICU Medical Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Daxor Corporation.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors. It also provides critical care products that are used to monitor signs, as well as physiological functions of organ systems. The companyÂ’s critical care products comprises hemodynamic monitoring systems and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems, as well as sensing catheters, Lopez Valve, and cables and accessories for hemodynamic monitoring. In addition, it offers a line of oncology products, which are used to prepare and deliver hazardous medications for use in chemotherapy, such as ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices and components, and Diana hazardous drug compounding systems. The company sells its products to medical product manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia. It also provides semen banking, blood storage, andrology, and general lab testing services. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, New York.