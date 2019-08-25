Icu Medical (ICUI) Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Zwj Investment Counsel Upped Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holding by $558,584; Stock Price Declined

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 111,737 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.73 million, up from 107,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $132.42. About 491,979 shares traded or 31.50% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Icu Medical Inc (ICUI) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 1,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Icu Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $161.66. About 149,926 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Index Fund (EEM) by 312,500 shares to 409,700 shares, valued at $17.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 41,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.09% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Hollencrest Cap Management accumulated 1,125 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability owns 222,004 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 45,901 shares. 8,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The invested in 27,218 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Commerce reported 6,462 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 11,274 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp accumulated 3,600 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 26,910 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). New York-based Gabelli Funds has invested 0.08% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Parametric Associates Lc accumulated 0.01% or 29,813 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt accumulated 258 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakbrook Ltd Liability has 1,875 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc has 1,678 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al owns 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 1,873 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.29% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Manchester Capital Management Lc holds 416 shares. Massachusetts Service Ma holds 0.02% or 368,907 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Incorporated Inc accumulated 0% or 2,285 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 8,273 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 22,208 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Lc holds 0.09% or 805,176 shares. State Street invested in 0.01% or 1.13 million shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 8,387 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 9,392 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,117 shares to 114,103 shares, valued at $32.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,585 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).