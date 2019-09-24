Icu Medical (ICUI) Holder Ami Asset Management Raised Its Position; Calix (CALX) Shareholder Heartland Advisors Increased Stake by $2.32 Million as Share Value Declined

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 178.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 386,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 603,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, up from 216,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 34,062 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Rev $110M-$115M; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class W; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Rev $99.4M; 29/03/2018 – Arkwest Communications Rapidly Adopts Calix AXOS for Complete Next-Generation Network Transformation; 26/04/2018 – Calix by Massimo Palmiero Makes Debut in New York at Guggeheim; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Calix Delivers on the Promise of Business Transformation, Launching AXOS with SMx on North America’s Most Widely Adopted Access System, the E7-2; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 30/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Icu Medical Inc (ICUI) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 16,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 69,135 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, up from 52,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Icu Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $159.15. About 284,549 shares traded or 22.30% up from the average. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petiq by 10,904 shares to 426,666 shares, valued at $14.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Science Applications Intl Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 7,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,128 shares, and cut its stake in Realpage Inc Com (NASDAQ:RP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold ICUI shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 18.75 million shares or 2.49% more from 18.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Fincl has 2,671 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 31,800 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 132,400 shares. 100,132 were accumulated by Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Co. Benjamin F Edwards Company holds 20 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1,700 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 13,627 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 38,913 shares stake. 143 are held by Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation. Eagle Asset Management invested in 0.13% or 103,655 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 4 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0% stake. D E Shaw & reported 10,150 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 65,401 shares.

More notable recent ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At ICU Medical, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ICUI) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ICU Medical, Inc. Common Stock (ICUI) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Time of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ICU Medical CFO Announces Intention to Retire from CFO Role After Close of FY19 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Drug Stock Crushes Shorts After Big FDA Win – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 7,942 shares to 51,290 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 89,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 728,480 shares, and cut its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI).

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Needmore? It is Covered, Just Like Everyone from Earth to Muleshoe Thanks to Five Area Telephone and their Ultimate Wi-Fi Launch – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AcenTek Improves Time to Revenue for New Services by Simplifying Operations with Calix AXOS – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Calix, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Calix Inc (CALX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Calix: Drifting At The Mercy Of Market Tides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.