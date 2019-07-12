Icu Med (ICUI) Valuation Declined While Globeflex Capital LP Has Decreased Its Holding; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Valuation Declined, Lyons Wealth Management Has Upped by $2.46 Million Its Holding

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 2,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,954 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 11,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $248.2. About 64,857 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $105.96. About 2.45 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B

More notable recent ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Boston Scientific (BSX) Misses Q1 Earnings, Tightens EPS View – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer sells $523M stake in ICU Medical to C.P. Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “ICU Medical, Inc. to Present at the 37th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ICUI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about ICU Medical Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.86 earnings per share, down 23.77% or $0.58 from last year’s $2.44 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $38.34M for 33.36 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.85% negative EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $363,285 activity.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,950 shares to 3,274 shares, valued at $686,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Cl A Ord (NYSE:GDOT) by 10,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Hoegh Lng Partners Unt (NYSE:HMLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). 11,245 were reported by Mackenzie Financial Corporation. Smithfield has 0% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 25 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.01% or 2,983 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Incorporated accumulated 39,500 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com accumulated 0% or 20 shares. Moreover, Ls Advsr Ltd has 0.01% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Whittier Com Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 30 shares. The California-based Globeflex Capital Lp has invested 0.45% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Retail Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 68,663 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) or 308 shares. 411 are owned by Huntington Natl Bank. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Co holds 1,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stevens LP holds 0.04% or 3,603 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc, New York-based fund reported 1,167 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Noble Corp. – Diving Into The Company’s EBITDA Scenarios – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FedEx Adjusts to the Headwinds – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Amazon Versus FedEx: The Retail Shipping Wars – Forbes” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.