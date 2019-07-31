Icu Med (ICUI) Stock Value Declined While Atlanta Capital Management Co Lowered Its Holding by $1.57 Million; Westwood Management Has Lowered Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $952,864 as Share Value Rose

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 10,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,452 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.64M, down from 199,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $106.47. About 2.24M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 6,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 174,410 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.74 million, down from 180,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $258. About 12,798 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 5,200 shares to 11,200 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Trade Desk by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fiserv discusses effects of BofA JV dissolution – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pan-American Life Insurance Group Strengthens Customer Trust with Enhanced Risk Management Capabilities from Fiserv – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FISV Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Business Services Stock Q2 Earnings on Jul 25: WM, FISV, RSG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,216 are held by Park Natl Oh. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 407,782 shares. Colony Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 214,617 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Sun Life Inc reported 0.01% stake. Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 0.04% or 3.15M shares. 1,114 were reported by Jnba Fincl Advisors. Round Table Svcs Limited Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cleararc Cap holds 0.16% or 9,502 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.13% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 60,221 shares. Puzo Michael J stated it has 95,932 shares. Annex Advisory Services Lc has invested 0.21% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Stephens Inc Ar holds 9,083 shares. Bloom Tree Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 2.85% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.13% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 33,216 shares. Indiana Trust & Invest has invested 2.3% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $337.96M for 30.95 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ICU Medical, Inc. to Present at the 37th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on December 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ICU Medical CFO Announces Intention to Retire from CFO Role After Close of FY19 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Time of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Time of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.29% or 110,765 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt owns 5,193 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 2,063 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services holds 0% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 42 shares. Fisher Asset Lc reported 61,000 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.05% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 14,870 shares. Scout Investments Inc accumulated 0.16% or 32,796 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 39,069 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0.1% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Profund Advsr Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 1,978 shares. Sandhill Cap Prns Lc holds 3.16% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 94,556 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) or 164,067 shares.