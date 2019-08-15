Icu Med (ICUI) Stock Price Rose While Redmile Group Lowered Stake by $9.46 Million; As Parsley Energy (PE) Stock Value Declined, Sankaty Advisors Raised by $2.96 Million Its Holding

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 4.62M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 51,721 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, down from 91,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $164.7. About 236,741 shares traded or 18.53% up from the average. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 20,513 shares to 477,464 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 433,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 45,901 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 11,254 shares. First Advsr L P, Illinois-based fund reported 90,395 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Pnc Finance Inc accumulated 402 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Com owns 0.04% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 1,632 shares. Cwm Lc has 0% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 5 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc owns 5 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 30,415 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na holds 1,480 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 4 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust has 411 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Coldstream Cap Incorporated holds 1,125 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 15,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Nokomis Ltd Co holds 405,422 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.03% or 35,489 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Company has 685,652 shares. Northern Corp holds 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 1.56M shares. Trexquant Inv LP reported 56,897 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Lc accumulated 54,304 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Fund Management stated it has 165,918 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 871,628 shares. Dsam Prns (London) Ltd holds 0.84% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. 981,488 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. 30,133 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

