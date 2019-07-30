Icu Med (ICUI) Stake Raised by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System; Kingstone Cos (KINS) Shares Declined While Alpine Investment Management Cut Holding

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 2,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, up from 19,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $253.65. About 92,156 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.28. About 48,638 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 42.04% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 34,700 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $102.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 13,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 728,772 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.07% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 119,606 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% or 4,300 shares in its portfolio. California-based Partner Fund Mgmt Lp has invested 1.98% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Hollencrest Capital Mngmt reported 1,125 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 1,800 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Texas Permanent School Fund has 11,274 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rbf Limited Company has 1,000 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 3,155 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Hussman Strategic has 5,000 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 517,703 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,118 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company reported 3,165 shares stake. Bessemer Gp accumulated 7,300 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $33,350 activity. $17,000 worth of stock was bought by HAFT JAY M on Tuesday, June 25.

Analysts await Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 34.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.26 per share. KINS’s profit will be $3.77 million for 5.91 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.83 actual EPS reported by Kingstone Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intl Group Inc Inc holds 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 5,916 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 398,534 shares. The New York-based M&T National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 34,205 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap reported 0.01% stake. 172,661 were reported by Banc Funds Co Limited. Eidelman Virant Cap invested in 53,588 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Sit Inv Associates invested in 7,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Incorporated stated it has 109,739 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 796 shares. Moreover, Mgmt Assoc New York has 0.52% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.72% or 364,861 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 489,713 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 143,755 shares.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 81.29 million shares to 82.57 million shares, valued at $1.33B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 115.80M shares in the quarter, for a total of 122.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd.

